Himachal Pradesh CM inaugurates Winter Carnival in Manali

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated the five-day long National Level Winter Carnival at Manali in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

On the occasion, the chief minister offered prayers at the historic Hidimba Temple and flagged off the Carnival Parade from Circuit House, Manali. The Parade featured more than 250 Mahila Mandals and cultural troupes from Himachal Pradesh and other states, presenting a vibrant display of traditions, cultures along with messages supporting social causes.

Sukhu also inaugurated a cultural programme at Manu Rangshala, the stage for the five-day festivity.

The carnival will witness performances from as many as 25 cultural groups from various states, including star-studded nights.

The chief minister expressed keen interest in the tableaux brought out by Mahila Mandals, departments and other institutions. Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, he announced an increase in ‘Protsahan Raashi’ (incentive) for Mahila Mandals from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000.

Additionally, a provision of Rs 10 crore would be made for a new bridge near Pandrah (fifteen) Mile in Manali.

“The Rohtang Manalsu, a tourism hotel at Manali, will be renovated. Besides, a study will be conducted to explore the possibility of creating parking on the land of the electricity board,” he said, announcing plans to organise skiing events in Manali in the near future.

Reiterating that the Kullu district had suffered huge losses during last year’s disaster, he said 16,000 houses were damaged in the state, with 4,000 being completely destroyed.

The chief minister condemned the state BJP leaders for making unhealthy statements when the state was reeling under the catastrophe of the decade. However, during the session, the BJP leaders did not support the state government’s resolution to declare the calamity a ‘National Disaster’.

He said despite his willingness to collaborate for the state’s benefit, no MP from BJP approached the Prime Minister for financial assistance. “Despite financial constraints, the state government announced Rs. 4500 crore special relief package for disaster-affected families,” Sukhu added.

Appreciating the annual Winter Carnival, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the event prominently showcases the region’s rich culture, and traditions besides giving special recognition to the women involved.

He praised women for their positive contributions across various fields and acknowledged the Chief Minister’s relentless efforts in disaster relief and rescue operations.

Singh said the state government ensured the timely delivery of apples to markets thereby saving orchardists from financial loss.

Emphasising the need to learn from disasters, he said that the state government was actively working to boost tourism.