Twitter is testing a new way for content creators to earn through the micro-blogging platform. Starting this week, some Twitter users globally including in India will be able to add Tip Jars to their accounts to let viewers support their activities on the social media service.

The new Tip Jar icon will be seen on some Twitter profiles next to the Follow button on the profile page.

The company is also working to bring Indian payment providers to Tip Jar, along with the ability to Tip in multiple languages.

Currently, Tip Jar supports a variety of payment options and links like Bandcamp, Cash App (owned by Square, a Jack Dorsey company), Patreon, Paypal and Venmo.

The micro-blogging platform is using those services’ external payment processors for transactions.

“Now you can do more to support the many amazing voices who add to the conversation on Twitter –– send them tips,” Twitter Support said in a tweet on Friday.

“You can send someone a tip through several payment services by tapping the new Tip Jar icon on their profile, testing on Android and iOS,” it added.

Everyone using Twitter in English can send tips or cash gifts to a limited number of accounts. Turning on Tip Jar adds an icon next to the Follow button on your profile page,

You will also be able to toggle the Tip Jar feature. Android users will be able to send money in Twitter’s audio chat app Spaces.

“We’re updating our tipping prompt and Help Center to make it clearer that other apps may share info between people sending/receiving tips, per their terms,” Twitter said.

Those who are able or wish to add the feature to their profile will be able to enable a list of payment services or platforms through which their audience can support their cause. All these payment options will be listed under the Tip Jar icon.