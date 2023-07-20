NCW directs Twitter India to remove Manipur video, says it comprises victim’s identities

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday formally directed the Head of Public Policy at Twitter India to remove the video showing the disgraceful act of two women being paraded naked in Manipur adding that the video compromises the identities of the victims and is a punishable offence.

“NCW has formally directed the Head of Public Policy at Twitter India to remove the video showing the disgraceful act of two women being paraded naked. This video compromises the victims’ identities and is a punishable offence,” the NCW tweeted. This comes after a video of two women being paraded naked by a group of men went viral a day earlier, triggering fresh controversy. However, the incident happened in May this year.

Earlier in the day, NCW tweeted, “NCW condemns the Manipur incident. Taking suo moto cognizance. The DGP Manipur has been asked to promptly take appropriate action”.

In addition, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said, “One main accused in the incident has been arrested and by the evening more culprits are likely to be arrested. We have also given Twitter a notice against allowing such videos to be circulated on their platform. This is indeed shocking and the NCW has taken cognizance of the incident. Many such incidents are coming to light from Rajasthan and Manipur. I am in constant touch with the administration and the accused will be punished”.

Manipur police made its first arrest in connection with the incident, as per Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

“Last night at around 1.30 am, we arrested the main culprit,” the Manipur chief minister told ANI.

“Every man and every human being will condemn this act,” Singh said adding that they will seek for the perpetrators to get punishment “to the maximum possible extent.”

“Really shocked when I saw the video and after seeing it I inquired about the incident it happened on 4 May…but this video leaked after 40 days. I asked for mass combing ops…and last night itself we arrested one man involved,” the Manipur chief minister said.

According to a senior police official the incident took place on May 4 in Manipur’s Thoubal district and a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered in the matter.

Superintendent of Police (SP), K Meghachandra Singh in a statement dated July 19, “As regards the video of 2 (two) women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station (Thoubal district) against unknown armed miscreants”.

Earlier in a tweet Manipur chief minister N Biren Das said that strict action will be taken against all the culprits, including considering the possibility of capital punishment.

“After taking a Suo-motu cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning. A thorough investigation is underway, and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment,” the Manipur chief minister tweeted.

“Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society,” he tweeted.

