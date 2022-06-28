Twitter India blocks accounts of Pakistan Embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt

The social media network in India has banned the official Twitter accounts of Pakistan’s embassies in the UN, Turkey, Iran, and Egypt. The change happened not long after Twitter disabled Radio Pakistan’s account, Pakistan’s main public broadcaster.

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested Twitter to immediately restore these official accounts after Twitter in India denied access.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has already blacklisted 16 YouTube news channels, including 6 stations located in Pakistan, for disseminating false information about India’s national security, international relations, and public order.

The Ministry of Material & Broadcasting asserts that YouTube channels were disseminating false, unverified information to sow discord among communities and undermine public order in India.

“YouTube channels based in Pakistan were found to have been used in a coordinated manner to post fake news about India on various subjects such as the Indian Army, Jammu, and Kashmir, and

India’s foreign relations in the light of the situation in Ukraine among others,” the government said, news agency ANI reported.

Among the social media accounts that have been disabled are six YouTube news stations from Pakistan and ten from India, with a combined audience of over 68 crore.

According to the government, none of the digital news publishers have provided the Ministry with the information necessary under rule 18 of the IT Rules of 2021.

These channels’ material was found to be wholly untrue, sensitive to India’s national security, sovereignty, and integrity, as well as to its good ties with other countries.

Additionally, India has already criticized Pakistan for disseminating false information on websites like Facebook and Instagram.