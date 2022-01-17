Vivo to donate phones worth Rs 10 lakh to help Indian students

Smartphone brand Vivo on Monday announced that it will donate 100 smartphones worth Rs 10 lakh and a cash scholarship worth Rs 1.5 lakh to support the education of 100 underprivileged kids.

Vivo has collaborated with Protean (formerly known as NSDL) to announce a fresh phase of the ‘Vivo For Education’ initiative.

“Driven by the purpose to create a world of joy through superior yet simplified technology and experiences, the brand’s offerings help users capture joyful moments and have made it a leader in the Indian market,” the company said in a statement.

Aligned with the Government of India’s objective to support education, the programme aims to bridge the social and fiscal divide and support students from low-income families to continue their education.

The activity will equip children with a smartphone that can help them achieve an enriching learning experience even through online distance learning amid challenging times.

Under this leg of the initiative, students who are studying in class 11 presently will be provided with a Vivo smartphone and a cash scholarship.

Earlier, Vivo supported the education of 100 underprivileged students by providing Vivo smartphones for their online education.

Additionally, the brand also provided cash scholarships worth Rs 8 lakhs to over 65 students as part of Vivo For Education’ initiative.