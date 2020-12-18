Twitter India has released a list of Global and Indian musicians who took centerstage on the social networking platform during the year 2020. The company said that it witnessed some of the most interesting conversations on music (album releases, song drops, collaborations, et al), and innovative performances by musicians who moved their programs online. A host of live interactions on the service in the form of Q&As, voice Tweets, among others, kept artists and fans connected, entertained and enthralled.

Here’s a look at the most mentioned music artists of 2020.

BTS (@BTS_twt) continued to rule #KpopTwitter and emerged as the artist with the most Retweeted Tweet in music in India this year. The group was the most mentioned K-pop artist of the year in India, owing to the relentless and overwhelming support of their Indian fans/ARMY. The Korean heartthrobs’ accomplished massive success this year, winning career-first accolades such as the top spot at the Billboard Hot 100 charts and a Grammy nomination for the record-breaking single #Dynamite.

The group was followed by Exo for their song #Obsession and BLACKPINK (@BLACKPINK), who made their Twitter debut this year and became the third most mentioned K-pop act in India. The band’s collaboration with Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) for the song #IceCream had everyone on Twitter talking.

On the global platform, Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) ruled the charts after he released his album #Changes at the beginning of the year, getting the world vibing to the song Yummy. However, a big moment for his Indian fans was when he Tweeted the Indian music video version of his song #StuckWithU. Justin also became a part of conversations in India when he followed Indian music composer G.V. Prakash (@gvprakash) on Twitter after the latter released his first international single #HighandDry.

Bieber was followed by Taylor Swift (@taylorswit13) and Selena Gomez (@selenagomez). Swift plucked many strings of her fans’ hearts this year. From literally playing a man in #TheMan music video to dropping an entirely new album #Folklore in July.

Similarly, Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) started off the year with the release of her album #Rare and went on to announce her own beauty line by the same name. However, what kept the 28-year-old star’s fans talking was her collaboration with the K-pop band BLACKPINK (@BLACKPINK) for their song #IceCream.

In the Indian category, Himanshi Khurana (@realhimanshi), Thaman S (@MusicThaman) and Armaan Malik (@ArmaanMalik22) topped conversation charts this year on the service.