Microblogging website Twitter in association with the Indian Olympic Association (@WeAreTeamIndia), has launched a customised flag emoji for the Team India (#TeamIndia).

Twitter, in a statement, said that India will be one of the only four countries, other than US, UK and Canada, to have a special emoji for its team, i.e., #TeamIndia.

Other than this, for the first time, the official #Olympic Games emoji on Twitter will be available in over 30 languages, including English and Hindi, the statement said.

Fans will be able to join the conversation about the Games with more than 200 emojis spanning Olympic sports, medals and National country flags. In addition to this, they will be able to get real experts opinions. Simply by Tweeting #ExpertEngine @Olympics and any sporting event hashtag, such as #Boxing or #Wrestling, fans will automatically receive a video reply teaching them all about that sport.

Furthermore, the company will also have a dedicated tab in the Explore section of the app called #TokyoOlympics, which will feature Event Pages, Partner Moments, Twitter Moments, Topics and Lists.

Fans in India can enjoy all the updates on the special Events page in English and Hindi for the 18 events that India is participating in. Along with this, Twitter India will have nearly 300 Hindi event pages for the sports that the Indian contingent is taking part in.

The company has also curate Twitter Lists— a compilation of various Twitter accounts, people can create their own Lists or follow those created by others— Indian contingent, Indian media, Global athletes, Global media at the Games, and Health and safety updates from the authorities.