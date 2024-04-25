Sprint legend Usain Bolt named ambassador for T20 World Cup

Sprint legend and eght-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt on Thursday was named as the ambassador for the T20 Cricket World Cup which will be co-hosted by the USA and West Indies in June.

World record holder in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m, Bolt is expected to play a key role in promoting the event.

The Jamaican will have a cameo appearance in the music video for the tournament’s official anthem featuring Sean Paul and Kes.

“I am thrilled to be an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” Bolt said. “Coming from the Caribbean where cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart, and I am honoured to be part of such a prestigious tournament.

“I look forward to bringing my energy and enthusiasm to the World Cup and contributing to the growth of cricket globally,”

Growing up, cricket was Bolt’s first love and the Jamaican aspired to become a fast bowler. In fact, he only turned his attention to athletics after being urged to try track and field by his cricket coach in high school.

Though he switched tracks, Bolt is known to be a big fan of cricket and also shares a close friendship with Caribbean cricket star Chris Gayle.

The athletics legend also stated that the tournament being held in the USA bodes well for cricket’s return to the Olympics at LA 2028.

“Getting the sport into the US is big for cricket. It’s the biggest sports market in the world and the energy that we will bring for the T20 World Cup is a huge opportunity leading towards cricket’s inclusion in the LA Olympics in 2028,” Bolt opined

“Every sport tries to get into the Olympics because it is such a big thing and it is such a great feeling to be on a podium winning that gold medal,” he added