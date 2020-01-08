Serial leakster OnLeaks, who shared iPhone 11 pro pictures over nine months before the device was officially launched, has returned with the latest suggestions on the ‘iPhone 9’ or ‘iPhone SE2’ with iGeeksBlog.

As per the tipster’s predictions, iPhone 9 is going to resemble the iPhone 8, featuring a 4.7-inch display and dimensions of 138.5 x 67.4 x 7.8mm. It will also have a touch home ID button and single-lens rear camera, reported Macrumors on Tuesday.

A key upgrade to the device would be the A13 Bionic SoC which debuted on the iPhone 11 lineup alongside 3GB RAM. Another rumored addition is the new LCP antenna which will offer improved network connectivity.

The upcoming iPhone 9 is also expected to use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11’s version.

This will benefit multiple iPhone suppliers, including Pending Holdings, Xinxing, and AT&S, even though the SLP will be a less expensive component than the one used in the iPhone 11 series of devices.

As per the report, OnLeaks expects iPhone 9 to be around 0.5mm thicker than the iPhone 8, i.e. 7.88 mm thick. While its height and width will supposedly be virtually identical to the iPhone 8 (around 138.5mm x 67.4mm).

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously suggested that the device would be launched by the end of March. It is expected to feature 64GB and 128 GB storage option in the shades of Space Gray, Silver and Red.

(With input from agencies)