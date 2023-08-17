Got ‘Emergency Alert: Severe’ SMS? Here is why

On Thursday, the Government of India’s Department of Telecommunication sent a surprise ‘Sample Testing Message’ as an Emergency Alert. Numerous mobile phone users nationwide received it through the Cell Broadcasting System. The unexpected message aimed to test a new initiative focused on enhancing public safety during critical situations.

The message, explicitly dispatched by the Department of Telecommunication, highlighted its experimental nature. The purpose was to evaluate a strategy that would bolster public security measures during emergencies.

“This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as you do not need to do anything from your end.

The National Disaster Management Authority has sent this message to test the Pan-India Emergency Alert System. Around 1:30 PM IST today, multiple smartphone users received the flash message. It stated, “It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies.”

The Department of Telecommunication’s Cell Broadcasting System is currently making efforts to assess the performance and impact of emergency alert functions of mobile service providers and cell broadcast systems. These evaluations will occur periodically in various parts of the country to gauge their efficiency.

Collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority is underway as part of the government’s initiative. This is to enhance readiness for natural calamities such as earthquakes, tsunamis, and sudden floods.

On July 20th, mobile phone users in India had received a comparable test notification.

“These tests will be performed from time to time in various regions across country to gauge the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of the systems in place, of various Mobile Operators and Cell Broadcast System”, a statement by the Department of Telecommunications dated July 20 read.

As stated by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT), the cell broadcast alert mechanism is a technological solution enabling the government to dispatch urgent messages concerning disaster management to all mobile devices located in a specific geographic zone. This holds true regardless of whether the recipients are permanent residents or temporary visitors.

The government has highlighted that this alert system guarantees the swift distribution of crucial emergency information to as many individuals as possible. Government bodies and emergency services utilize this system to communicate potential hazards and provide continuous updates to the public.