India’s first-ever real-life entertainment OTT platform, Discovery Plus on Wednesday launched a limited time annual subscription package at an unbelievable price of INR 99.

In these unprecedented times of extended lockdown, Discovery Plus aims to engage audiences-perhaps wants to educate and entertain them with their expertise in infotainment.

‘When you crave for adventure, stream the outdoors but continue staying safe indoor. The outdoor will be there for us forever. For now, embrace the extended safety lock-down and stay safe indoors,’ says Discovery Plus in its latest campaign.

The offer can be availed on the Premium page of the app and is available till 11:59 pm, April 16.

“Our campaign film drives the message of urging audiences to stay indoors while bringing alive the most picturesque outdoors on earth – outdoors which can be seen through myriad shows that are available on the app,” Issac John, Business Head – Digital (South Asia), Discovery said in a statement.

“The idea of the #SafetyExtended offer is to help families across the country enjoy and engage with premium and high-quality real-life entertainment during the extended lockdown period,” he added.

Discovery Plus has launched a digital campaign urging people to stay indoors with a film titled ‘The outdoors can wait.’

Meanwhile, Discovery Plus will release an anthology of three COVID-19 documentaries this week, which can be streamed without a premium account in light of widespread curiosity about the Pandemic.

Among the specials to be released is Pandemic COVID 19, a 45-minute probing documentary where experts reveal why COVID-19 is unique, why the world was so unprepared for it and what could have been done differently to contain its spread.