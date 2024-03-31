Startup founders hail PM Modi for extending digital benefits to remotest of villages

Homegrown AI and tech startup founders on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to democratise the technology and extend digital public infrastructure (DPI) benefits to the remotest of the villages.

Sanket Shah, CEO of AI-based video creation platform Invideo, told IANS that under PM Modi, the nation has taken a huge step to transform the digital infrastructure.

“Today, India is the largest adopter of technology and that is due to homegrown innovations like unified payments interface (UPI), Aadhaar and other DPI products. India is going to be one of the largest technology builders and adopters and will move faster than anyone else in the world in the next coming years,” Shah told IANS.

According to MAI Lab’s Tapan Sangal, PM Modi’s conversation with Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates underscores a crucial point — the democratisation of technology.

“It’s not just about connectivity but about opening doorways to health, education and economic empowerment for millions. This vision is guided by India towards a future where no citizen is left behind in the digital race. Fearless creativity and nurtured entrepreneurship are the heartbeat of this new India,” Sangal noted.

DPIs like UPI and Aadhaar are poised to propel India towards a $8 trillion economy by 2030, helping the country achieve a $1 trillion digital economy target, a Nasscom-led report said recently.

During his interaction with Gates, PM Modi covered a spectrum of critical topics ranging from AI to India’s impressive advancements in digital technology. Moreover, they touched upon India’s proactive stance in addressing climate change, underscoring the country’s commitment to sustainable development.

According to Sumit Singh, Co-founder and CEO of GenAI-based Martech platform DashLoc, the government is actively engaged in developing numerous infrastructural projects within the digital realm.

“Presently, this expansion extends beyond the IT sector to encompass various non-IT sectors as well. The government is undertaking extensive endeavours, exemplified by initiatives such as e-Kranti for farmers, the Broadband Highway, public internet provisions, and enhancements at railway stations and bus terminals,” Singh told IANS.

Moreover, there are multiple initiatives in the field of AI where the government is not only formulating laws but also establishing infrastructures aimed at bridging the gap between rural villages and urban areas.

“Hence, it is evident that the government’s efforts are not solely focused on the present but also anticipate future needs and serve the public interest of the society and its people,” said Singh.

Mudit Dandwate, co-founder and CEO of remote patient monitoring platform Dozee, said that the next decade will be even more exciting, especially in fields like agriculture and healthcare, which require big changes to deliver equity of care, food protection, water security and address climate change.

“The best part is, when India drives the transformation, it’s a global transformation. I feel blessed to be in India as an entrepreneur,” Dandwate noted.