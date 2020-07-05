Sony India recently introduced the latest addition to its truly wireless category, with the launch of WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N headphones.

WF-XB700 is an Extra Bass, hassle-free device perfect for music lovers on-the-go. While WF-SP800N is the latest noise cancelling sports headphones.

Of the two, we used WF-XB700 for a couple of days and here is what it offers.

The wireless earphones can be purchased for Rs 9,990 with a one-year warranty.

The company states that each earbud weighs just 8 gm, but they do feel a bit heavier. However, they fit into the ears perfectly after a bit of adjustment, and a three-point grip holds them firmly.

The earbuds aren’t touch-enabled and have one physical button each. The button on the device let you play, stop, or skip through tracks and adjust the volume. They also offer an easy way to access your smartphone’s voice assistant and go hands free.

The button on the left earbud controls the volume, while the right one can play/pause tracks, answer/decline calls, seek tracks, and summon your device’s voice assistant.

The earbuds are ergonomically designed in Tri-hold structure to contact with three different points on your ear for a secure and comfortable fit.

Featuring Sony’s EXTRA BASS technology, the earbuds create precise, punchy low-end sound that lifts the track and maintains vocal clarity for an extremely rich, well-rounded listening experience.

During our review we used the device to listen to music, watch web series as well as making regular calls and trust me there was not a single instance where we felt like it was not worthy.

The device does not come with noise cancellation, but its design and the right sized silicone tips provide fairly solid passive noise isolation even in a noisy place.

These earbuds are IPX4 rated sweat resistant, so now do not worry about splashes, sweat and dirt while you keep moving to the music or during your workout.

They are powered by Bluetooth v5.0 and come with an effective wireless range of up to 10m or 33 feet.

WF-XB700 has a battery back of 9 hours and thanks to its handy charging case, it can further charge for 9 hours to give you a total of 18 hours of hassle-free music listening experience.

Coming to the charging case of the Sony WF-XB700, it is a relatively compact plastic charging case with a translucent cover to let users check the charging status of the earbuds through the lid since the LED light shines through.

Due to the magnetic strip inside the case, it is easy to put your truly wireless headphones back into the charging case. The case also features a USB Type-C charging port on the backside.

Conclusion: The earbuds lack some of the premium features such as Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode and wireless charging on the case.

However, given the pricing, the Sony WF-XB700 is a good option for those who need a true wireless earphone on a budget.