Electronic manufacturer Sony has recently filed a patent for a new PlayStation controller with World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). The design looks similar to the current DualShock 4, but two extra buttons on it, reports said on Monday.

On the other side, the backside is the exact same but includes two new configurable buttons, which means one can program them to perform the same function of another button.

As per the latest design, there is going to be a USB Micro-B charger, suggesting that this new controller could work with the PlayStation 4.

However, there is a possibility that the patent design might not be final or comprehensive. It is also not clear when the device will be launched, since the designs were revealed as part of a patent application granted on December 26.

