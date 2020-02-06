Photo sharing app Snapchat on Thursday rolled out support for five additional Indian languages Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

With the addition of these new five regional languages, the mobile app now supports total nine Indian languages.

Previously, the mobile app supported languages like Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi. These four languages which were introduced last year.

“We continue to roll out new features and experiences that reflect the culture and values of our community in India. We are excited by the growth we’ve seen here as we have almost doubled our daily users over the past year,” said Nana Murugesan, Managing Director, International Markets at Snap Inc.

Snapchat has an average of 218 million daily users across the globe. The company is now trying to build a local product for India where Facebook-owned Instagram is very popular.

Keeping this in view, the company opened its first office in Mumbai last year and established a team focused on expanding local partnerships, building an engaged community of creators and users and supporting local advertisers.

The average number of Snaps created every day has grown to more than 3.5 billion while the average time spent per user is 30 minutes per day.

On average, 2 in 5 Snapchatters watch Discover feed content every day that offers more than 450 premium content channels worldwide.

