Catch them young: Indian Navy’s drive to motivate youth to join Navy

Indian Navy is carrying out an awareness drive to encourage youth at schools and colleges in the Ladakh region about the career opportunities it has to offer. These also include opportunities through the Agnipath Scheme. The drive also focuses on special offers for women if they opt for Services.

The drive is named “Julley Ladakh” (Hello Ladakh), an outreach programme of the navy. As part of the programme, a 5,000 km motorcycle expedition was flagged off by Sanjay Jasjit Singh, Vice Chief of Naval Staff, from the National War Memorial today. The Indian Navy had also undertaken the Sam No Varunah car expedition to engage with citizens in all the coastal states. The programme includes interacting with naval veterans and veer naris in the region.

Outreach activities planned include a motorcycle expedition passing through a large part of Ladakh, a band concert at the City Centre with the navy band, a medical camp, and a football match between the Navy and the Ladakh Football Club.

In his address at the flag-off ceremony, Vice Chief Sanjay Jasjit Singh stated that the Navy has always promoted adventure activities as these not only inspire us to aim for better achievements but also strengthen team-building and camaraderie that are crucial when one is at sea.

Navy personnel & family members part of motorcycle expedition

The first phase of the expedition was flagged off in the capital which will reach Leh on 28 June crossing through the states of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

A total of 35 Indian Navy personnel, including Officers, sailors, and family members are participating in this motorcycle expedition traversing through remote areas and tough terrains of Ladakh. They will interact with the students of schools and colleges and also pay homage to the bravehearts at the Kargil War Memorial and those of the 1962 battle of Rezang La. Such efforts have been made by The Navy previously in the North East and those have been hugely successful.