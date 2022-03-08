School dropout develops device to check crime against women

A 32-year-old school dropout, Shyam Chaurasia, has developed a tiny device that will help in checking crime against women.

The device can be fitted into jewellery and has a GPS system and a nanochip which, when triggered, can send an alarm to a target mobile phone of the police or a relative.

Shyam developed the device at the Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology and called it a ‘gift to women’ on the occasion of World Women’s Day.

Chaurasia was spotted by the management of the institute and was provided a platform to work upon his idea at the Atal Community Innovation Centre, which was established under Niti Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission.

Puneet Agarwal, vice-chairman, MIET Group of institutions, said, “I spotted Shyam at an exhibition in Delhi about eight months ago and invited him to our institute. He has an amazing grasp of technology despite having no formal degree.”

Shyam had to drop out of school in 2006 following his father’s death in 2000.

“I had four sisters and the responsibility fell upon my shoulders. I took up odd jobs to meet ends. In 2012, my mother passed away. I did not get time to get education,” he said.