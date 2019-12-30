South Korean mobile manufacturer is apparently looking for an early launch for its upcoming next-gen Galaxy S11 series and Galaxy Fold 2. Initially, there were rumours that the devices will be launched on February 18, but the latest reports suggest that the smartphones will be unveiled on February 11. Both the devices have also received their Bluetooth certification from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, an organisation that oversees the development of Bluetooth standards and the licensing of the Bluetooth technologies

The Bluetooth certification has mentioned three phone models, namely the SM_G988B_DS, SM_G988B, and SM_G988BR_DS, new portal GSMArena reported recently. However, the certification documents do give any other info about the upcoming phones.

Earlier, famed leakster Ice Universe had claimed that the Galaxy S11 would come with a 108 MP sensor with 9-to-1 Bayer technology and not 4-in-1 seen in the current-generation 108MP sensor. This means, even though this sensor would be able to shoot 108MP photos, by default, it would shoot 12MP photos.

If the rumours are true, the Samsung’s Galaxy S11 camera would be ahead in clarity and details, especially in low light situations.

A few days ago, Ice Universe in a separate tweet showcased the size and design of the phone. He had showcased three different screen protectors to compare their sizes. The leakster also confirmed the virtual elimination of the top and bottom bezels and a centre punch hole for the front camera.

(With input from agencies)