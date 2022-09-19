Samsung logs record chip market share, Intel at distant second

According to a study report released on Monday, Samsung Electronics increased its market share in the second quarter of the worldwide semiconductor sector while maintaining its leadership.

On the strength of strong server demand, Samsung’s chip sales for the April to June period reached a record quarterly high of $20.3 billion, accounting for 12.8% of the $158.1 billion global total, according to research firm Omdia.

According to the Yonhap news agency, Samsung’s Q2 share increased marginally from the 12.5% it recorded in the prior quarter.

Intel’s market share dropped from 11.1 percent in the first quarter to 9.4 percent in the second quarter.

The chip manufacturer reported $14.8 billion in revenue, a 16.6% quarterly decline.

Samsung and Intel have been locked in a fierce rivalry for many years.

In 2017, Samsung surpassed Intel as the world’s biggest chipmaker by revenue for the first time, and it maintained the spot for two years in a row.

Intel overtook Samsung in 2019 and remained at the top until 2020, before it was beaten by Samsung again last year.

Meanwhile, SK hynix ranked No. 3 with a 6.8 percent market share for the three months ending in June, followed by Qualcomm with 5.9 percent, Micron with 5.2 percent, Broadcom with 4.2 percent, Nvidia with 3.6 percent and MediaTek with 3.3 percent.

The top 10 semiconductor companies worldwide included seven American firms.

