If leaks and rumours are to be believed, Samsung is soon going to launch Galaxy S11 in February 2020. As per prolific Twitter serial leaker Evan Blass the new Galaxy S11 family is going to come as many as five variants and three different screen sizes. As per Blass, the phone will be similar to the current Galaxy S10 and they are likely to be named as Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11e and Galaxy S11+

As per the rumours, the South Korean mobile manufacturer giant is likely to unveil Galaxy S11 models with both 5G and 4G LTE. While the info available on Blass’s twitter account, @evleaks, Galaxy S11 is likely to come with 6.7 inch screen, whereas Galaxy S11e may have either a 6.2 or 6.4 inch display and Galaxy 11+ would have 6.9 inch screen.

It is also believed that all five variants of galaxy S11 will sport curved-edge displays.

As per the leaks, the phone—Galaxy S11 is currently in the pipeline under the code name, ‘Picasso’. and is set to be released with One UI 2.1 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Earlier leaks revealed that the Galaxy S11 is likely to come with a quad-camera setup including a 108-megapixel camera sensor. These handsets are expected to be powered by an Exynos 9830 chipset and Snapdragon 865 for certain regions along with LPDDR5 RAM.

(With input from agencies)