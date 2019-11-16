The Realme 5s is all set to be launched on November 20 and it will be sold via e-commerce giant, Flipkart. Ahead of the launch, the company is revealing details about the phone bit-be bit, keeping the tech enthusiasts on an edge.

An immersive viewing experience awaits you with the 6.5-inch HD+ display of #realme5s.

Launching at 12:30 PM, 20th November on https://t.co/reDVoAlOE1. #48MPQuadCameraPowerhouse

Know more: https://t.co/3oHbn6ElyA pic.twitter.com/xnOIpi1eeg — realme (@realmemobiles) November 16, 2019

Today, Flipkart has confirmed that the phone will run on Snapdragon 665 SoC. Realme 5s is going to be the third variant in the Realme 5 series. The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro have already launched in India. It is believed that the Realme X2 Pro will also be launched alongside the Realme 5s on November 20.

The Flipkart teaser shows that the Realme 5s will have a Snapdragon 655 SoC under the hood, but that certainly appears to be a typo since the video embedded on the same page confirms it is the Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Earlier, Flipkart confirmed that Realme 5s will come with a 6.51″ HD display, 48MP quad camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

It is believed that Flipkart will release more details about the phone, before it is released officially.

(With input from agencies)