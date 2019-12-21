The mobile version of the popular online game PUBG, ‘PUBG Mobile Lite,’ has started receiving 0.15.0 content update. It comes with an interesting 4v4 Deathmatch mode called, ‘Team Deathmatch’. Other than that, players also get new powerful weapons and a lot more things.

In the team deathmatch mode, players are divided into two teams and dropped into the compact Warehouse map for close-quarters combat. Players also get firearms such as M416, SCAR-L, Kar98, and others. These firearms will be available at the spawn point and players can get unlimited respawns, but they will have to eliminate the enemy and collect as many points as possible.

While roaming around the Warehouse map, players will also be able to find high-level equipment like level-three armor and helmets, M249 light machine guns and RPG-7 rocket launchers.

In addition to this, several new features have been added to make the game more interesting. These mainly include:

New Weapons: The new PUBG Mobile Lite comes with more powerful weaponry that can cause additional damage. These primarily include MK47 Rifle, Skorpion, 3x and 6x Scopes for all assault rifles, sniper rifles and sub-machine guns.

New Social Feature: Under this feature players will be able to see their teammates’ real-time status is displayed during gameplay. This intel will help the players during combat. The location of the enemy is also now displayed when players or teammates hit them.

Festive customization: Winter theme is the latest addition under which players can opt for winter-themed in-game skins. Lucky Air Drops are now also available as part of the Winner Pass, along with an Arcade Spin event and advertisement rewards. Menu is also now holiday theme-based.

Others: The company has fixed all the bugs in the latest update. Players will now be able to team up and communicate with the new Clan feature and in-game chat channel. Players can also showcase their characters with ranking display appearances and MVP victory poses.

(With input from agencies)