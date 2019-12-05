After creating a buzz in the media and market players for a bit, Nokia finally entered in the smart TV segment with its newly launched ‘Nokia Smart TV’. The 4K device is a part of Flipkart and Nokia’s strategic partnership. The TV is priced at Rs 41,999 and will go on sale from December 10. Currently, it is only available in a single variant with a 55-inch display.

With this TV Flipkart has partnered with JBL to get improved audio performance of the device. The JBL speakers with a total rated output of 24 Watts, “DTS TruSurround” and Dolby Audio to enhance the overall audio experience.

“The acoustics of the Nokia Smart TV has been engineered by JBL, which will let customers experience clear vocal tones and minimal harmonic distortion. True to JBL’s brand recall, the Nokia Smart TV will also enjoy deep bass tones, typically popular with Indian audiences,” the company said in a statement.

The Nokia Smart TV offers intelligent dimming that helps produce deeper blacks through accurate backlight control and a wide colour gamut.

It comes with the Android 9.0 Operating System (OS) that will allow users to access a host of apps on the Android TV Play Store.

It sports a quad-core processor and 2.25GB RAM and 16GB ROM.

The visuals of the TV are bolstered with “MEMC” technology, which eliminates blurs and judders for a screen shift devoid of lags, thus, offering better picture definition.

Flipkart will provide complete TV protection for Nokia-branded smart TVs, which is available at a launch price of Rs 999. The programme gives consumers a coverage of three years against manufacturing defects and accidental damages, along with a guaranteed buyback value at the end of three years.

(With input from agencies)