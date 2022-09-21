Nintendo, the popular video games maker, has announced that with the beginning of October 25 there will be no more way to connect a Facebook or Twitter account to a Nintendo Account.

Users will no longer be able to open a new Nintendo Account using a Facebook or Twitter account, according to the site. They can log in, though, using their Apple and Google credentials.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause to those who have been using a Facebook or Twitter account to sign in to their Nintendo Account,” the company said in a blogpost.

The company said that it will also no longer be possible to participate in missions through which users can earn My Nintendo Points by linking their Nintendo Account to a Facebook or Twitter account.

“After the discontinuation of this option, it will no longer be possible to use a Facebook or Twitter account to sign in to a Nintendo Account,” the platform said.

“When using devices that you have already signed in to your Nintendo Account on, you may be able to use your Nintendo Account without signing in again,” it added.

The video game industry major reported in August that second-quarter console sales fell by over 23% to 3.43 million units (Q2).

Sales of the whole Nintendo Switch family of systems decreased as a result of production issues with semiconductors.

(inputs from IANS)