Nintendo has announced a new version of the Switch gaming console, Nintendo Switch with an OLED display that will be larger than the existing model.

The Japanese gaming device features an updated display, increased storage, improved speakers and a better design, and the new Switch variant will come with a 7-inch OLED screen. This is a bump up from the 6.2-inch IPS LCD on the standard model, although both feature the same 1280×720 resolution.

The OLED model also features a redesigned kickstand at the back. Unlike the small strip on the standard model, the OLED model features a wide flap that is sturdier and can be adjusted to multiple positions, GSMArena reported.

Nintendo doesn’t exactly mention what’s changed other than stating that the audio from the bottom-firing stereo speakers is now enhanced over the standard model.

The dock that comes with the OLED model has also been updated. It now includes an integrated LAN port, so you can get more reliable wired connectivity when playing in docked mode.

This dock is sold separately and should be compatible with the standard model as well.

The OLED model still has the same Nvidia Tegra X1 SoC that the Switch has always had, so don’t expect games to run any better here.

Aside from these changes, this is still the same as the standard Switch that all of us are now familiar with, the report said.

This means it supports all of the same games and accessories, and also has the same rated battery life as the standard model, it added.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is priced at $350 and will be available starting October 8.

It will be available in the standard Neon Red/Neon Blue set and also an exclusive White set. It will be sold alongside the standard Switch ($300) and Switch Lite ($200).