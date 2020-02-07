Video game publisher Private Division has delayed its Nintendo Switch port of Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds due to the deadly Coronavirus. It was scheduled to release on March 06.

The company announced the news via its Twitter account adding that the deadly virus is “impacting the Virtuos team working on the port.”

We’re delaying @OuterWorlds on Nintendo Switch due to the coronavirus impacting the Virtuos team working on the port, to provide them enough time to finish development. We’ll now be releasing the physical version on cartridge. Once we have a new launch date, we’ll let you know! — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) February 6, 2020

"We're delaying @OuterWorlds on Nintendo Switch due to the coronavirus impacting the Virtuos team working on the port, to provide them enough time to finish development. We'll now be releasing the physical version on cartridge. Once we have a new launch date, we'll let you know!," Private Division said in a tweet.

The gaming publisher added in a follow-up tweet, “To clarify, the team at Virtuos is ok, but their office has remained closed during this time. We’re working with the team to determine an updated development timeline, and will share more regarding a new launch date shortly.”

Earlier, Nintendo began moving part of its production to Vietnam from China in 2019 as supply chains were hit by the Sino-US trade war, but it was not enough to counter the impact of the viral outbreak.

The death toll due to the fast-spreading novel coronavirus outbreak in China has increased to 636, authorities said on Friday, while the number of confirmed cases also rose to 31,161.

Chinese health authorities said it received reports of 3,143 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 73 deaths on Thursday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Another 4,833 new suspected cases were reported on Thursday, said the commission. Also, on Thursday, 962 patients became seriously ill, and 387 people were discharged from hospital after recovery.

