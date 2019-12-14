Motorola Razr (2019) the first foldable smartphone, which launched globally last month, will soon be available in India. The company released a teaser on its official twitter page.

“The iconic #motorolarazr that’s built to match your style. Get ready to #feeltheflip of #razr, soon in India. Register now and #bethefirst to know all about it,” said Motorola India in a Tweet.

However, the tweet does not provide the date of the release or its pricing details. The phone is priced at $1500 and is due to hit the US market in January 2020.

Motorola Razr (2019) competes against all foldable smartphones already available in the market. It comes with a secondary display ‘Quick View’ panel for accessing features like notifications, music controls, Google Assistant and others.

As per reports, Motorola Razr (2019) is expected to cost less than the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is priced at Rs. 1,64,999 in the Indian market.

Specs:

The Moto Razr (2019) comes with two screens—the main inside screen and the ‘Quick View’ on the outside.

When unfolded the device features a flexible 6.2-inch OLED display. And the quick view screen is 2.7-inch OLED display that offers an aspect ratio of 4:3.

The Quick View also sports a 16MP camera that lets users click selfies when the phone is folded. The same 16MP camera turns into a rear camera when the phone is unfolded.

The 16MP camera has EIS, Dual Pixel autofocus, Laser AF and Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash. When unfolded, the phone includes one more 5MP camera inside.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Razr (2019) runs Android 9 Pie software out-of-the-box and packs a 2510mAh battery paired with 15W quick charging support.

The accessories included in the box is a wireless charger, Razr earbuds, USB-A to USB-C charging cable, a power brick, and a USB-C to 3.5mm audio port dongle.

(With input from agencies)