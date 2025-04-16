Motorola Edge 60 Stylus launches in India; check specs, features here!

5 habits that hamper your sleep
The phone also debuts unique productivity tools like ‘Sketch to Image’, which transforms rough sketches into refined visuals, and more.
Moto has unveiled its latest flagship device, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, in India. This brand-new smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and runs on the latest Android 15 operating system.
Specifications of Motorola Edge 60 Stylus
How much does this phone cost?
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus comes in a single 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and is priced at ₹22,999. It will be available for purchase starting from 12 PM IST on April 23, 2025, via Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and select offline retail stores.
Buyers can choose between two stylish PANTONE color options: Surf the Web and Gibraltar Sea.
