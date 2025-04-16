Motorola Edge 60 Stylus launches in India; check specs, features here!

Moto has unveiled its latest flagship device, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, in India. This brand-new smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and runs on the latest Android 15 operating system.

Specifications of Motorola Edge 60 Stylus

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus comes equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W wired and 15W wireless charging.

It features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP (Sony LYTI 700C) primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

On the front, it sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED display, delivering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits.

Under the hood, the device runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and offers storage expansion of up to 1TB.

Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4.

The phone also debuts unique productivity tools like ‘Sketch to Image’, which transforms rough sketches into refined visuals, and a ‘Handwriting Calculator’ that can interpret handwritten equations in real time—enhancing both creativity and efficiency.

How much does this phone cost?

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus comes in a single 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and is priced at ₹22,999. It will be available for purchase starting from 12 PM IST on April 23, 2025, via Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and select offline retail stores.

Buyers can choose between two stylish PANTONE color options: Surf the Web and Gibraltar Sea.