OnePlus 13T leaked teaser reveals design changes; here’s what to expect

The much-anticipated OnePlus 13T is expected to launch in China later this month. While the company hasn’t officially revealed the design, leaks and rumours are already painting a detailed picture of what’s to come.

A YouTube video shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo offers an early look at the device, comparing its battery to the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and revealing several design elements.

OnePlus 13T rumoured specification:

One notable change is the presence of a physical button on the left side — believed to be the new ‘Quick Key’, possibly replacing the signature alert slider. However, the front design remains under wraps for now.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13T is rumoured to feature a 6.31-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth performance. It’s likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset — the same processor found in the OnePlus 13 and Ace 5 Pro.

In the camera department, the phone may sport a 50-megapixel (Sony LYT700) primary camera and a 50-megapixel (Samsung JN5) 2X telephoto camera while the Selfie camera is set to get a 32-megapixel boost.

Battery performance also looks impressive, with leaks pointing to a massive 6,000mAh+ battery and support for 80W fast charging. Despite the large battery, the phone is said to weigh just 185 grams, offering a comfortable and balanced feel.

Price and launch:

While official pricing is still under wraps, excitement among OnePlus fans is already building ahead of the official launch. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches.