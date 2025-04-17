Logo

# Technology

Xiaomi launches Redmi A5 in India, price starts at Rs 6,499

The handset will be available for users starting April 16 through Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, and various offline retail outlets.

Statesman News Service | April 17, 2025 2:35 pm

Photo: RedmiA5 Phones (Source: X)

Xiaomi has introduced a budget-friendly smartphone packed with advanced features in India. The new Redmi A5 offers an HD+ display and a fingerprint sensor, aiming to attract entry-level users.

Redmi A5 key features and specifications

  • 6.88-inch HD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
  • Powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor.
  • Available in two storage variants-64GB and 128GB, with support for up to 2TB expandable storage via microSD card.
  • Equipped with a 32MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.
  • Backed by a 5,200mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
  • Features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking.
  • Runs on Android 15, with two years of OS updates and four years of security patches.
  • The phone offers IP52-rated protection against dust and water splashes, along with triple TÜV Rheinland certification to minimize eye strain.

Price breakdown

The phone is launched in two variants:

  • 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant which will cost you Rs 6,499.
  • 4GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant will be yours at just Rs 7,499.

Color options

The phone has Pondicherry Blue, Just Black and Jaisalmer Gold color options.

