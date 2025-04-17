Xiaomi launches Redmi A5 in India, price starts at Rs 6,499

Xiaomi has introduced a budget-friendly smartphone packed with advanced features in India. The new Redmi A5 offers an HD+ display and a fingerprint sensor, aiming to attract entry-level users.

The handset will be available for users starting April 16 through Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, and various offline retail outlets.

Redmi A5 key features and specifications

6.88-inch HD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor.

Available in two storage variants-64GB and 128GB, with support for up to 2TB expandable storage via microSD card.

Equipped with a 32MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

Backed by a 5,200mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking.

Runs on Android 15, with two years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

The phone offers IP52-rated protection against dust and water splashes, along with triple TÜV Rheinland certification to minimize eye strain.

Price breakdown

The phone is launched in two variants:

3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant which will cost you Rs 6,499.

4GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant will be yours at just Rs 7,499.

Color options

The phone has Pondicherry Blue, Just Black and Jaisalmer Gold color options.