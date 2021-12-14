Vivo V23 Pro to come out next year in January

The first candidate of the Vivo V23 series is the V23 Pro that is going to launch on 4th January 2022. As per GSM Arena, the vanilla Vivo V23, scheduled for “later” which is the preceded model of the same.

It is expected that there will be at least three members of the series – V23, V23 Pro, and V23e, among which the latter already selling in Thailand. Vivo is planning to introduce the trio in India with 5G, which would initiate the market – till date Vivo launched the V phones with LTE-only chips and modems.

The features of the Vivo V23 Pro include an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, the latest Android 11 with FunTouch on top, and an impressive selfie camera.

According to GSM Arena, The V21 series was capped at 33W fast charging, but since the V23e has 44W, the same 11V/4A standard is expected to hit the vanilla and Pro phones too.

