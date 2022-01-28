It is likely that Face ID will soon be available to iPhone users while wearing a mask

Apple may be developing a feature that will let iPhone users use Face ID to unlock their phones even while wearing masks.

According to MacRumors, iOS 15.4 beta added a feature designed to allow Face ID authentication without an Apple Watch. Unfortunately, it appears that users who own an iPhone 11 will not be able to use Face ID with a mask, as the feature is not available at this time.

Apple previously allowed Face ID to be used with a mask, but it required an authenticated Apple Watch to enable partial face matching.

Among the newest features recently discovered on iOS 15.4 beta is the ability to use partial Face ID, which would prove useful for those wearing masks, except you no longer have to connect your Apple Watch. A mask does not prevent the use of Face ID for Apple Pay, downloads from the App Store, or third-party apps.

With or without a mask on during setup, you can set up Face ID in a number of ways. If you choose to set up with a mask on, you won’t need to wear one.

Apple reports that masked face ID uses a lot less biometric data than full-face face ID, so it is possible that the entire face of the user may not be able to be recognized at times. It may be necessary to ask the user for their passcode in that scenario.

Face ID employs a newly designed algorithm, similar to the mask feature, that focuses mainly on the eye area for unlocking because the nose and mouth are covered by the eyes. Up to four pairs of glasses will be supported per registered look with a Face ID with a mask.

Face ID uses a state-of-the-art TrueDepth camera system and sophisticated technology to accurately trace the shape of a person’s face.

In addition to headgear, scarves, spectacles, contact lenses, and goggles, Face ID is compatible with a wide range of accessories. As well as indoors and outdoors, it can be used in complete darkness as well.

(With inputs from ANI)