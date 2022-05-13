Google Announces Pixel 6a, Teases Pixel 7 and Pixel Tablet

Google has teased the launch of the Pixel 7 series at the Google IO 2022. The company has not just confirmed the launch but also revealed the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 design ahead of its launch.

The upcoming Pixel 7 series, including full renders of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in multiple colours. And if you’ve seen the recent iPhone 14 leaks, in a bizarre way, it will be familiar, with a similar pill-and-dot cutout for the rear cameras.

The company is showing us its back, and while the ‘Visor’ design from the Pixel 6 family remains intact, the camera bar is now made of polished aluminum that runs across the frame on either side for a more integrated look.

The Pixel 7 has two rear cameras and the 7 Pro has three, so on that front things aren’t going to change. The devices are expected to be fully announced this fall, alongside the next teased item – the Pixel Watch.

Pixel Watch details

This we knew was definitely going to be teased. After a lot of off-handed “time” references and many of the Google I/O hosts sporting it, the Pixel Watch was finally made official at Google I/O.

This is the first smartwatch developed from the ground up by Google, and the leaks were correct once again – it’s round, it has a domed look to its glass, and will come with Fitbit integration since Google owns Fitbit.

Pixel Tablet details

Finally, the device that no one expected – the Pixel Tablet. Working up towards its own ecosystem, Google revealed that it has been working on a tablet that should be launched next year. Designed to be the perfect companion to your Pixel”, the Pixel Tablet is going to be powered by the Google Tensor chip and feature thin bezels with a front-facing camera mounted on one end. There is also a single camera on the back, and a design very reminiscent of the older Pixel phones.