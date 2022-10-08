Google makes Pixel watch app available online

Google’s most recent launch the Pixel Watch, and its app is now available online.

According to 9To5Google, the Pixel Watch won’t pair with iPhones since it needs a phone with Android 8.0 or newer, a Google Account, and internet access.

The watch face and information shown on it can be customised by the wearer.

According to the source, Fitbit will be connected to daily heart rate and exercise data as well as notification support.

Additionally, it has integration for Google Maps, which makes navigation much simpler and safer.

Since the app is exclusive to owners of the Pixel Watch, anyone attempting to download it will be given a prompt to buy one with a link to the business’ website.

Both versions will cost $350 for Wi-Fi and $400 for LTE. However, the story stated that it is free with a Pixel 7 Pro pre-order.

The Wear OS 3.5-equipped Pixel Watch is the first WearOS device to mix Google’s usefulness with Fitbit’s top health and fitness insights.

People who wear the Google Pixel Watch can monitor their health using an ECG app to look for Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) symptoms, understand sleep using Sleep Score and Sleep Stages, and get advice based on Fitbit’s 20 billion nights of data.