Foxconn to manufacture Pixel 7 and Pixel Foldable for Google

The well-known Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station believes that Google is still intending to deliver a foldable phone in Q4 of this year, despite the fact that the company has not yet made an official announcement about it.

According to GSM Arena, Foxconn will probably be in charge of production which may begin as early as Q3 2022. Additionally, Foxconn will manufacture orders for the Pixel 7 smartphone.

The tipper divulges a few significant facts relating to the Pixel Foldable. He predicts that the gadget will include a 50MP periscope camera with changeable focal lengths and a 2K display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

A second IMX787 sensor will help the camera. The engine will be a Tensor 2 custom chip, and the body will be ceramic, as reported by GSM Arena.

Since ceramic is fairly heavy, especially when utilized in a large foldable handset, we wonder how much it would weigh.

(inputs from ANI)