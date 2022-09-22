Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro confirmed to arrive in India

The internet behemoth Google has revealed that it is prepared to introduce its latest Pixel 7 series to India, years after introducing its flagship Pixel 3 in the country.

Flipkart, which has worked with the tech giant on all of its Pixel launches in India, will sell the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The company tweeted, “…just our heart skipping a beat cuz the wait is almost over! Pixel 7 Pro and 7, coming soon to India.”

The Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 were not released in India as Google discontinued making mainline Pixel phones there with the release of the Pixel 3 series in 2018.

The tech giant did, however, release a few A-series models in the nation, including the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4a, and most recently, the Pixel 6a.

According to a recent rumour, the Pixel 7 will have a 6.3-inch display, making it somewhat smaller than the 6.4-inch screen found in the Pixel 6.

The series, which is scheduled to debut on October 6, will be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset.

The new chipset will reportedly use the same CPU as the original Tensor, according to a tip.

A suspected Pixel 7 Pro testing device was where the purported internal specification leak was discovered. The device, which underwent a Geekbench test, provided additional information regarding Google’s upcoming Tensor processor.