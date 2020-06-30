A recently leaked document has revealed that Microsoft is apparently working on a less powerful version of its next-generation Xbox console that could match the Xbox Series X when it comes to CPU power.

The documents shared a security researcher who goes by the name of TitleOS on Twitter, shared screenshots from the XDK/GDK release notes for June 2020 that mention “Lockhart.”

For those who are not aware, Lockhart is said to be a cheaper and less powerful version of Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s upcoming game console. Interestingly, the notes also include a reference to “Anaconda” – the codename for the Series X.

Project Lockhart, or Xbox Series S, is expected to be a cheaper and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X, unlike Sony’s PS5 Digital Edition, which will be a standard PS5 but without an optical drive.

The Xbox Lockhart will come with 7.5 GB of usable RAM and 4 teraflops of GPU performance. It will reportedly support 1080p or 1440p gaming.

Microsoft in February had announced that the Xbox series X console will use a custom made eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU, clocked up to 3.8GHz. For handling graphics will come with a custom RDNA 2-class GPU with 12 teraflops of power and 52 compute units, clocked at 1.82GHz each.