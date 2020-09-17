Sony has confirmed that its forthcoming next-generation PlayStation 5 will be released in November and is priced exactly same as the Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

Last time, the Japanese tech giant’s PS4 massively undercut Xbox One at launch.

Sony confirmed that PS5’s digital edition would be released at $399.99 while the one with a disc drive would cost $499.99.

As per the company the newly launched gaming console will be initially released in US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea on November 12 and the “rest of the world” on November 19.

It is worth mentioning that Microsoft’s Xbox Series X will be released on November 10. Microsoft’s entry-level Xbox Series S will be released at $299 and its flagship Xbox Series X for $499.

However, both the companies—Sony and Microsoft are yet to announce the price and release date of PS5 for the Indian market.

“We are pleased to provide choice to gamers with two PS5 console options at launch, depending on if you want a digital-only experience or prefer disc-based gaming. Whichever PS5 you choose, you will enjoy the same breathtaking, next-gen gaming experiences,” Jim Ryan President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a statement.

In a presentation on Wednesday, Sony previewed games including Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” which will be available at launch, and a Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy,” which will be out in 2021.

The PlayStation 5 uses an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU, which provides 10.28 teraflops of power with 36 compute units running at 2.23GHz each.

The console will have a solid-state drive (SSD) and will support features like real-time ray tracing. It will also support 4K graphics at a 120Hz refresh rate, 8K graphics and 3D audio.