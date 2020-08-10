Microsoft is expected to unveil next-gen Xbox Series S console- its less expensive Xbox console this month and a report claims that it would carry the codename, Xbox Lockhart.

According to a Reddit user, the image of leaked packaging for a next-gen Xbox controller, discovered on sale shows its official name will be the Xbox Series S. The packaging notes that the controller works on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PC, Android and iOS devices.

However, Microsoft has not officially unveiled an Xbox Series S yet, nor has the company even confirmed a white Xbox Series X controller.

A mysterious white Xbox Series X controller also appeared online last month, complete with the new D-pad, textured triggers, and new share button.

Microsoft will reportedly unveil the console in late August. It follows comments made by Phil Spencer, vice president of gaming at Microsoft, that the company will unveil more details about the Series X in August.