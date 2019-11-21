US-based tech giant, Microsoft is planning to bring several Google services into Outlook.com, including Google Drive, Google Calendar and Gmail.

This integration would work in a very similar manner to how Outlook for Android and iOS work, with separate inboxes and side-by-side integration in the calendar, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

The company recently started testing this latest integration on some Twitter accounts and user Florian B, who also tweeted screenshots that show a new feature in Outlook.com allowing users to integrate their Google’s services, said that the users can now add Gmail account on Outlook.com.

You can now add your gmail account on https://t.co/qrV9WCmJyQ ! pic.twitter.com/KYvZe6wx7q — Florian B (@flobo09) November 20, 2019

As per a report, the Google Drive integration supports documents and files from Google’s service so a user can quickly attach them to Outlook or Gmail emails.

Right now it is not clear how many Outlook.com users will get access to this, or when the company will make it available more broadly.

The feature is only rolling out to Outlook.com Web mail client users.

