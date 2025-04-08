Meta AI on WhatsApp lets you instantly create images via chat: Here’s how you can do it

Meta has officially introduced its Meta AI chatbot to WhatsApp, complete with image generation capabilities.

This powerful integration allows users to create images simply by chatting with the bot—a major leap in the social messaging experience.

Advertisement

With this development, WhatsApp isn’t just a place to send messages anymore; it’s becoming a playground for creativity, powered by cutting-edge AI.

Advertisement

Meta AI comes to WhatsApp

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, has steadily expanded its artificial intelligence tools over the past year. At the heart of this push is Meta AI, a conversational assistant similar to ChatGPT or Google Gemini, but designed to work seamlessly across Meta’s platforms.

With its latest update, Meta AI has now been integrated into the search bar of WhatsApp for users in the United States and a few other select markets.

Users can type queries, ask questions, and now even request the generation of images—all without ever leaving their chat window. The feature is currently labeled as “experimental,” but early responses suggest it’s a promising addition to the WhatsApp ecosystem.

How it works?

The Meta AI chatbot is powered by the latest iteration of Meta’s proprietary model, Llama 3, and includes a text-to-image generation tool. To use the feature, users simply type “@Meta AI” followed by their request. For example, typing “@Meta AI create a picture of a golden retriever surfing” will prompt the bot to generate an AI image of exactly that.

One of the key innovations here is real-time image generation. Instead of making users wait or clicking through external links, the images are created and refined as the user types. This seamless integration makes image creation feel as effortless as sending a text message.

The images produced are labeled as “Imagined with AI” to distinguish them from real photos, a move that aligns with Meta’s growing commitment to responsible AI usage.

For the average WhatsApp user, this update unlocks a whole new realm of creativity. Whether you want to create a funny birthday meme for a friend, visualize a fantasy character, or design a quick concept for a school project, Meta AI on WhatsApp makes it all accessible in seconds.