Gaming continues to be the most-talked topic on the internet. It is the topic that connects various communities, especially on the microblogging platform Twitter. On Wednesday, the company shared some data on the most active nations in the segment, trending Twitter topics and trending games.

As per the data shared by Twitter, conversations related to games have grown by 18 per cent in a year. During January – June 2020 saw more than 2 billion Tweets on gaming globally. The trend has strengthened over time around the world, as people find various indoor activities to themselves busy, entertained or distracted from the chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The government imposed lockdowns, or stay-home orders also played a crucial role in the increase in numbers.

Based on the data, the Indian gaming community has evolved multifold as gamers take to the service to discuss new announcements, trends, as well as, major events from the world of gaming and esports. Since Twitter reflects what’s happening in India, the country has emerged as the 7th on the list of top-10 countries Tweeting the most about gaming.

The list is led by Japan, followed by the United States and South Korea. Following is the complete list.

Top 10 countries Tweeting the most about gaming:

1. Japan

2. United States of America

3. Korea

4. Brazil

5. Thailand

6. Philippines

7. India

8. United Kingdom

9. France

10.Spain

This is the most viewed video from E3 this year:

Rise, Tarnished.#ELDENRING comes to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Digital January 21, 2022. pic.twitter.com/V2PWllffDp — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 10, 2021

Here is the list of games that were tweeted about the most in the first half of 2021.

1. Genshin Impact

2. Apex Legends

3. Ensenmble Stars!

4. Final Fantasy

5. Animal Crossing

6. Knives Out

7. Fortnite

8. Monster Hunter

9. Fate/Grand Order

10.Minecraft

Similarly, most talked about games from E3 event include – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel on the top, followed by Elden Ring, Battlefield 2042, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.

To keep updated with interest-based conversations, people can follow Twitter Topics. In fact, some of the most talked topics on Twitter included Gaming (mostly talked), followed by Gaming News, Esports, Gaming Influencers, PlayStation, Fortnite, Call Of Duty, Minecraft, Animal Crossing and Xbox.