Smartphone brand Honor, owned by Huawei Technologies is expected to introduce upgrades to its lineup, which includes the Honor 30, 30 Pro, and the 30S. The Honor 30 flagship family will be officially introduced on April 15, the company revealed on Weibo.

The phone’s brand ambassador is the popular Chinese actor Li Xian, and for the promo poster he posed with the phone, hiding pretty much everything on the back, showcasing only the silver-purple-ish color.

The new Honor lineup is expected to bring some of the Huawei P40 features such as the 50 MP Sony IMX 7xx sensor and 40W fast charging.

The Honor 30 family already has its first member – the Honor 30S was introduced with Kirin 820 5G SoC. It is the lowest standing member of the lineup and we expect at least two phones to join it – Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro. They are likely to sport the Kirin 990 5G chipset and very potent camera setups.