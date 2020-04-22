WarnerMedia’s new streaming service HBO Max, which is cider pressed version of HBO with Warner Bros. movies and Turner TV shows, will launch on May 27th, the company announced yesterday.

It still remains a mystery as to where the service will be available first.

HBO Max’s big selling point is being able to combine all of HBO’s offerings on top of a slate of original titles that are exclusive to the app, classic Warner Bros. movies, and more. HBO Max will also be the exclusive home of Friends, which hasn’t been streaming anywhere in the United States since it left Netflix on January 1st.

HBO Max will offer an impressive direct-to-consumer experience with 10,000 hours of premium content. Some of the service’s exclusives, like the Friends reunion special, are facing delays following production issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new service will cost $14.99 per month, though it is expected to be free to most subscribers of AT&T phone and TV services, including DirecTV.

Meanwhile, both Disney+ and Apple TV+ charging under $10 per month, but Warner believes that its library of content will justify its price.

At launch, a handful of original shows will be available, on top of all the content already available on HBO Go/Now (Westworld, Game of Thrones), Boomerang (Loony Toons, Scooby Doo), and DC Universe (Titans, Doom Patrol).

TV shows and films will be added from CNN, TNT, TBS, The CW, TCM, Adult Swim, and more, with series like “The Big Bang Theory” and “South Park” included. The original content will include “Toyko Vice” with Ansel Elgort, a “Grease” spinoff, and a sequel to “Gossip Girl.”