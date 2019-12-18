A documentary featuring the teen-climate activist Greta Thunberg will soon be streamed on Walt Disney Company’s subscription video-on-demand service Hulu in year 2020. The original documentary is being produced by Stockholm-headquartered B-Reel Films and directed by Nathan Grossman.

As per an article on Engadget, the production team has been following Greta since her early school strikes in Stockholm until she started speaking in front of government leaders and heading international protests.

The streaming platform also came on-board “a while back” and is involved in the behind-the-scenes process.

Thunberg, has led to millions of young people across the globe to raise their voice for a healthy climate. She was the face of September climate protest under which people from all age groups participated in pro-climate protests taking place in different parts of the world.

Following Thunberg’s success in making people aware of how governments and politicians are failing to protect the environment and how every individual should contribute to the cause, she was named as the ‘Person of the Year’ for 2019 by Time Magazine.

Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said Thunberg had become the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet and “the avatar of a broader generational shift in our culture that is playing out everywhere from the campuses of Hong Kong to the halls of Congress in Washington.”

(With input from agencies)