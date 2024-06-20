Climate activists target Taylor Swift’s jet in protest at Stansted airport

Environmental activists from the group Just Stop Oil made headlines after reportedly infiltrating a private airfield at Stansted Airport in London around 5 a.m. on Thursday. Armed with fire extinguishers filled with orange paint, they targeted two jets, allegedly including one jet utilized by pop sensation Taylor Swift just hours prior to her Eras Tour performance at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

This incident follows the recent arrest of two Just Stop Oil protesters who splattered orange paint on the iconic Stonehenge monument, marking a significant escalation in the group’s protest tactics.

According to a press release from Just Stop Oil, activists Jennifer Kowalski and Cole Macdonald breached the airfield perimeter at Stansted by cutting through a fence. They proceeded to spray paint on two private jets parked on the premises, although it remains unclear if Swift’s aircraft was affected.

JUST STOP OIL PAINT PRIVATE JETS HOURS AFTER TAYLOR SWIFT’S LANDS Jennifer and Cole cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted where @taylorswift13‘s jet is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030. Donate — https://t.co/UwALfVtRmR pic.twitter.com/aORdvUuQmU — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 20, 2024

Taylor Swift’s jet, a Dassault Falcon 7X, had landed at Stansted the previous night, as confirmed by a tracking system that monitors the movement of her aircraft.

The environmental group’s statement hinted at future protests targeting “areas of key importance to the fossil fuel economy” throughout the summer, indicating potential disruptions to travel plans for holidaymakers.

The Independent reported that Essex Police arrested the two activists following the incident, as confirmed by an airport spokesperson. Swift has faced criticism in the past for her frequent use of private jets for short-distance travel.

Just Stop Oil has announced plans for a series of protests at airports across the UK and Europe, with intentions to block runways at various locations, including Spain, Greece, and Turkey.

A spokesperson for the group emphasized the urgency of their cause, stating, “Whilst governments are allowing oil corporations to run amok destroying our communities, the actions of individuals mean very little. That’s why Just Stop Oil is demanding that our next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.”

The incident at Stansted Airport underscores the growing tensions between environmental activists and industries reliant on fossil fuels, highlighting the urgency for systemic change to address climate concerns.