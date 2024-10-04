Climate activist Sonam Wangchuck to proceed on indefinite fast in Delhi

Hours after the deadline for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to initiate a dialogue passed, climate activist Sonam Wangchuck announced an indefinite fast in New Delhi, starting Saturday.

He will be joined by Sajjad Kargili, leader of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), along with members of the Leh Apex Body.

Following a meeting with the padyatris (marchers) at Ambedkar Bhawan, Wangchuck held a press conference, expressing disappointment over the lack of communication with the MHA on a potential meeting with the prime minister or the President of India. Consequently, they have resolved to proceed with the fast.

Wangchuck has applied for permission to hold the fast at Jantar Mantar. “If we are unable to secure permission, I urge any NGOs, religious institutions, or political parties to help us find a suitable venue,” he stated.

Alongside the leaders, padyatris and volunteers are expected to join Wangchuck in this protest.