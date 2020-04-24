Tech giant Google has started rolling out a feature on Thursday where the user would receive a prompt that will let users know if the search results are not good enough.

Google said that it continues to make improvements to its underlying language understanding systems in Search, so even if people do not phrase something exactly as it is written online, it can still understand the words and concepts in a way that makes sure users can find a good match.

“But these systems don’t always work perfectly, and sometimes, there just isn’t information available on the web that matches what you typed in,” Elizabeth Tucker, Google’s Product Manager said in a blog post.

“Starting today in the U.S., we’re rolling out a new message that lets you know when Google hasn’t been able to find anything that matches your search particularly well,” Tucker said.

As of now, the message will be shown to users in the US only.

While people will still go through the results to see for themselves if they are helpful, the message is a signal that Google probably has not found what the user was looking for.

“When possible, the feature will also provide some alternative searches as well as tips on how you could reformulate your query to better find the information you seek,” Tucker said, adding that this feature should not show up too often.