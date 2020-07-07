Google’s failed social network venture, Google Plus officially shut down and rebranded as Google Currents, the verge reported.

After Google Plus personal accounts were shut down last year, Google announced that it would be replacing the social network for enterprise users with Google Currents.

Google Plus Android and iOS apps have been rebranded to Google Currents to reflect the change.

The existing plus.google.com URLs will continue to function and automatically redirect to currents.google.com, creating a seamless migration, reports 9to5Google.

According to the Google Play Store listing page, the app is described as a place where people will be able to connect with their colleagues, exchange documents, interact with like-minded people who have similar interests.

The Currents app is very similar to the Google Plus app it replaces. The UI is mostly unchanged and many of Google+’s features are still present. There are a few new business-y features for content moderation and administrative privileges.

“Currents is available for G Suite customers only. Check with your G Suite IT Administrator to learn more,” adds the description.