Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced to give $12 million in funding to organisations working to address racial inequities amid nationwide protests against the death of African-American George Floyd.

The company would also offer $25 million in Ad Grants to help organisations fighting racial injustice provide critical information on its platforms.

“Our first grants of $1 million each will go to our long-term partners at the Center for Policing Equity and the Equal Justice Initiative. And we’ll be providing technical support through our Google.org Fellows programme,” Pichai said in a statement late Wednesday.

Goggle has so far donated $32 million towards efforts related to racial justice over the past five years.

“Our Black community is hurting, and many of us are searching for ways to stand up for what we believe, and reach out to people we love to show solidarity,” said Pichai.

Googlers also observed an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence to honour the memories of Black lives lost.

“The length of the moment of silence represents the amount of time George Floyd suffered before he was killed. It’s meant to serve as a visceral reminder of the injustice inflicted on Floyd and so many others,” Pichai noted.

Google employees have contributed an additional $2.5 million in donations that the company would match.

“This represents the largest Googler giving campaign in our company’s history, with both the largest amount raised by employees and the broadest participation,” said Pichai.

He said the company would work closely with the Black community to develop initiatives and product ideas that support long-term solutions.

Google and YouTube earlier put a black ribbon on its home page in the US, showing solidarity for protests against the death of Floyd.